US allies convince Trump that Russia allegedly does not want peace — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Washington’s allies are trying to convince US President Donald Trump that it is Russia, not Vladimir Zelensky or Europe, that does not want peace, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Kommersant daily in an interview.

"Yes, they are putting pressure on him (Trump - TASS). After Alaska, he went there ‘to consult’, as he himself said, with allies in Washington. They (the European leaders - TASS) arrived there, bringing Zelensky with them. They are not even concealing the fact that they want to ‘lead Trump astray’ from the path that he himself has chosen based on his political instincts. They are trying to take advantage of Trump’s penchant for making quick decisions. They are trying to delay this decision in every way possible. They are trying to convince him that it is not Zelensky and Europe who are ‘playing the fool,’ but that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not want peace," Lavrov said.