Trump not yet making steps to restore confidence in dollar — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. It is difficult to forecast what will be with the dollar later but current US President Donald Trump has not yet made any steps to restore confidence in this currency, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Kommersant news outlet.

"It is difficult to say what will be with the dollar. Donald Trump, while being in the White House, has not yet undertaken steps to restore confidence in the dollar," the minister said.

"Other means of mutual settlements were repeatedly proposed for introduction as early as decades ago," Lavrov noted. "But Americans said that the dollar is not their property but the common good, the common heritage and the ‘lubricant’ for the entire world economy," he said. The minister also drew attention to sanctions that started to be introduced in particular after the referendum in Crimea, which "anticipate dollar weaponization in particular."

"Russian President Vladimir Putin, when relevant questions were asked, repeated said that we did not depart from the dollar, its use was restricted for us, and we therefore had to trade with our partners with different servicing of this trade, in national currencies. There will also be digital currencies now," the top Russian diplomat added.