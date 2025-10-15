IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Air defense systems intercepted 59 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions during the night, the Defense Ministry reported.

As a result of falling debris, four private homes in the Volgograd Region and one residential building in the Oryol Region have sustained damage.

TASS has compiled the key information on the aftermath.

Scale

- Overnight, Russian air defenses destroyed 59 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the ministry, 17 drones were shot down over the Rostov Region, 12 over Volgograd, 11 over Belgorod, nine over Voronezh, four over the Republic of Crimea, three over the Black Sea, and one each over Bryansk, Kursk, and Oryol Regions.

Aftermath

- Four private homes in the settlement of Kirov in the Svetloyarsk district of the Volgograd Region were damaged by falling drone debris, Governor Andrey Bocharov reported, noting that there have been no casualties.

- A residential building was impacted during the destruction of a Ukrainian drone in the Oryol Region, Governor Andrey Klychkov stated, adding that there have been no casualties.

Airport operations

- Temporary restrictions on arrivals and departures were imposed at the airports in Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod, Nizhnekamsk, and Ufa.

- Delays in six incoming flights are being recorded at Volgograd airport, according to the airport’s online board, including three flights from Moscow, two from Kazan, and one from Makhachkala.