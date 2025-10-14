West creates ‘legal NATO’ to subordinate international arbitration — senator

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The West has formed a "legal NATO" against Russia to subordinate international justice and arbitration, Federation Council Vice Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said after a Jurisdiction of International Judicial and Arbitration Bodies in Relation to Russia round table in the Council.

"A coordinated legal war has been launched against Russia. In fact, a kind of ‘legal NATO’ has been formed, whose purpose is complete subordination of international justice and arbitration to legitimize their actions and delegitimize the actions of the countries of the multipolar world," Kosachev said on Telegram.

The senator noted that the West is unlawfully using the International Criminal Court to deal with undesirable leaders of sovereign countries, and the "international arbitration procedure" in The Hague, Stockholm, Paris and London has been turned into a "dubious mechanism that loses the trust of states and investors."

According to him, the global West is further absorbing international organizations such as the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons or the Council of the ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization), which are assigned "uncharacteristic investigative powers."

But the Russian Federation is responding to these actions, in particular, by "taking an offensive position" in the International Court of Justice, the senator noted. "Russia has recently began the process of appealing the decisions of the ICAO Council in the case of the Malaysian Boeing MH17, and other lawsuits are being prepared to protect our interests in the main judicial body of the United Nations," Kosachev said, adding that Russia is also developing alternative arbitration and mediation mechanisms in coordination with partners from friendly countries.

However, in his opinion, to counter such challenges, "much more systematic measures are needed," including the training of highly qualified international lawyers, as well as "the development of a unified strategy and tactics.".