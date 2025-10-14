Moscow wishes Peru’s new leader every success — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia views the change of Peru’s president following the impeachment vote as that country’s domestic affair and wishes the new leader, Jose Jeri, every success in addressing pressing problems facing the country, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"Peru is one of Russia’s oldest partners in Latin America and the Asia Pacific region (diplomatic relations between the two countries were established more than 160 years ago). Moscow stands for maintaining bilateral relations on the basis of equality, sovereignty, pragmatism, due account of national interests, and respect for the fundamental principles of international law that would be free from external influence," the ministry said. "Russia considers the change of power in Peru as this country’s domestic affair. We wish the country’s new leader every success in dealing with the tasks facing the republic."