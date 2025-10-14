US Special Envoy Witkoff’s negotiating skills could aid Ukraine settlement — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has demonstrated his competence as a negotiator, and the Kremlin hopes that his talent will continue to contribute to the Ukrainian settlement, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a briefing.

"We are well acquainted with Mr. Witkoff, who is an effective professional. He has proven his capabilities in the Middle East. We hope that his talents will continue to contribute to the work of settling the Ukrainian conflict," Peskov noted.

Officially, Witkoff holds the position of US Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East, but he enjoys a unique rapport with US leader Donald Trump. He was the first representative of the new United States administration to visit Russia after Trump’s inauguration in January 2025.

Witkoff’s initial visit took place on February 11, when he arrived in Moscow to facilitate the release of US citizen Mark Vogel, who had been convicted in Russia for drug smuggling and later pardoned by President Vladimir Putin. On April 11, Witkoff traveled to St. Petersburg for a meeting with the Russian leader. His subsequent visit occurred on April 25, when the US Presidential Special Envoy returned to Moscow for another meeting with Putin. Their most recent meeting took place in Moscow on August 6.