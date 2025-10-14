Kremlin hopes US will encourage Ukraine to take steps for peace

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that Washington will be able to prompt Kiev to take action to achieve peace, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"We hope that, of course, the influence of the United States, the diplomatic skills of the President [of the United States Donald] Trump's envoys will help encourage the Ukrainian side to be more active and more ready for the peace process," he said.

Earlier, Peskov said there had been a serious pause in the Istanbul negotiation process due to Kiev's unwillingness to respond to Moscow's proposals.