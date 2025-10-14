LUGANSK, October 14. /TASS/. Russian units have encircled a group from the Ukrainian armed forces between the villages of Lysovka and Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Currently, the Ukrainian militants located north of Lysovka and to the northwest of Novopavlovka have been essentially tactically surrounded. Just a bit left until an operative encirclement occurs because we have already practically secured all the logistics in this populated area," he said, specifying that the encirclement of a Ukrainian military grouping in that region became possible thanks to the liberation of Moskovskoye on October 13.

The military expert added that the Russian Armed Forces had also been successful south of Rodinskoye where they expanded their control area. "Therefore, essentially, the Ukrainian fighters have been blocked off Grishino, where all roads converge," he emphasized.