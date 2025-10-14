IN BRIEF: What we know about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Air defenses shot down 40 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Black Sea last night, the Defense Ministry reported.

Several private houses suffered damage in enemy drone strikes in the Tambov Region.

TASS has gathered the key information about the consequences of the attacks.

Scale of attacks

- On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 40 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions last night, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the ministry, 17 drones were downed over the Belgorod Region, 12 over the Voronezh Region, three over the Nizhny Novgorod Region, another three over the Black Sea, two over the Tambov Region, two more over Crimea, and one over the Kursk Region.

Consequences

- Private houses and cars parked nearby were damaged in a drone attack on the Pervomaisky District of the Tambov Region; there were no casualties, Governor Yevgeny Pervyshov said.

- Response teams are working at the site of the attack.

- Work is underway to estimate damage to civilian property.

Airport operation

- Temporary restrictions on inbound and outbound flights were introduced at the Nizhny Novgorod airport.

- The restrictions have now been lifted.