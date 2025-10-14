MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, servicemen from the Battlegroup West destroyed 41 UAVs, 41 unmanned aerial vehicle control centers of the Ukrainian armed forces, nine mortars, and seven robotic systems, Ivan Bigma, head of the group's press center, announced.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy's losses included a Bogdana self-propelled artillery unit, nine mortars, and seven robotic systems. Air defense crews and mobile fire teams shot down four guided bombs, 14 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, and 27 heavy quadcopters of the Ukrainian armed forces.

In addition, seven electronic warfare stations and 41 unmanned aircraft control centers were destroyed, Bigma said.