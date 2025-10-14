Belgian leaders preparing population for military confrontation with Russia — ambassador

BRUSSELS, October 14. /TASS/. Belgium's leaders and media are waging an aggressive campaign to prepare the population for a military confrontation with Russia, Russian Ambassador to Belgium Denis Gonchar said in an interview with TASS.

"The local press is overflowing with articles about the notorious 'Russian threat' and calls for Europe to prepare for war," the ambassador said, noting that the media have "quickly embraced" the government's narratives of militarization.

"The chief lobbyist, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Theo Francken, literally on a daily basis voices new ambitious plans for implementing the 'strategic vision' of the country's rearmament that he has devised," he went on.

"It's clear that all of this serves one purpose: to 'sell' the population on militarization of the economy at the expense of addressing pressing socioeconomic issues. At the same time, the financial burden of this accelerated transition to a war footing will once again fall on ordinary citizens, and spending on social projects and healthcare will inevitably be cut, as confirmed by leaks about the outlines of the kingdom's future budget," he said.