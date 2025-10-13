Russia hopes for peaceful resolution of Madagascar conflict, calls for restraint

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The situation in Madagascar is concerning, and Russia calls on the parties to exercise restraint, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The situation in this friendly African country is of serious concern. Moscow hopes that peaceful ways to resolve the conflict have not been exhausted and calls on the parties to exercise restraint," it said.

The Foreign Ministry strongly recommends that Russian citizens refrain from traveling to Madagascar until the situation is fully normalized, while those already on the island should avoid crowded places.

Since September 25, youth protests have been taking place in Madagascar. Initially, the organizers of the riots, who call themselves Generation Z, said they opposed the increased interruptions in the electricity and water supplies. However, their actions escalated into pogroms and robberies, clashes with the police and gendarmerie. Later the protesters made political demands, including the resignation of the president.

On October 2, the demonstrators created a Coordinating Committee.

According to the UN, 22 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in the unrest. Authorities report 12 dead.