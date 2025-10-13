Russian cabinet approves calling up reservists for missions outside Russia

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. A governmental commission on legislative activities has approved a bill allowing the Russian armed forces to make reservists return to active military service during counter-terrorism operations or military activities outside the Russian territory, according to the commission’s protocols obtained by TASS.

"The governmental commission has approved the proposal to amend the federal law On defense, allowing to draft reservists for separate defense tasks during armed conflicts, counter-terrorism operations and the use of the Russian armed forces abroad by calling them up to special military training camps," the document says.

The explanatory note says that these amendments will apply only to those who had signed a contract with the defense ministry to be a reservist. In line with the current legislation, such people can be called up to perform military tasks only in times of mobilization or a war. The amendments will allow calling up reservists in times of peace as well.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Russian Bar Association Igor Cherepanov said that Russia’s federal laws On defense, On military service and On the status of the military will be amended for the purpose.

He emphasized that the amendments will be applicable only to citizens who had signed a special reservist’s contract with the Russian defense ministry, and not to all citizens who are liable for military service.