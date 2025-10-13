Syria’s intention is to keep Russian military bases in country — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Syria would like to maintain Russian military bases in the country, but may repurpose them for different tasks amid new realities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a meeting with journalists from Arab countries.

"The Syrian side is interested in maintaining our military bases there. As our president has repeatedly said, we will be guided by Syria’s interests in this matter," he emphasized. "It is clear that under the new circumstances, these bases may play a different role, not just as military outposts," Lavrov added.

"In particular, given the need to establish humanitarian flows to Africa, these may be sea and air bases serving as humanitarian hubs for sending humanitarian cargoes there, including to the Sahara-Sahel zone and other countries in need," Lavrov pointed out.