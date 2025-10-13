Russia ready to join any formats for Middle East settlement — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia is ready to engage in any format to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but skepticism about the prospects of the summit in Egypt remains, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists from Arab countries.

"Russia is ready to participate in any format," the minister said. Lavrov also noted that at the same time, the "Middle East quartet," which provided very serious agreements, was dismantled by the efforts of the administration of former US President Joe Biden. "This is why, when you ask about the prospects of today's event (the Gaza summit in Egypt – TASS), the prospects for all these efforts, which we actively support – the president said this the other day, speaking at a press conference in Dushanbe – of course, skepticism remains. Too many times, these hopes for peace and prosperity in this part of the world have not materialized," he added.

According to him, the skeptical predictions come from various sides. "So this can be called skepticism, or described as an intention to continue [the Israeli] strikes on those whom Israel deems foes," Lavrov added, commenting on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remark that the Jewish state's military campaign against its "enemies" has not yet been concluded.