US aware of pause in Russia-Ukraine talks, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The United States is aware of the current pause in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The Americans are certainly aware that there is a pause. They are fully familiar with the matter. Communication is ongoing via the relevant channels but unfortunately, there has been no progress on this track," he said.

On July 23, the Turkish city of Istanbul hosted the third round of direct talks between Moscow and Kiev on resolving the Ukraine conflict. The parties discussed their positions outlined in draft memorandums. Russia invited Ukraine to establish three online working groups to address political, military, and humanitarian issues. In addition, Moscow offered to transfer the bodies of another 3,000 Ukrainian troops to Kiev and resume short humanitarian pauses on the frontline to evacuate the wounded and deceased.

Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who leads Moscow’s negotiating team, stated that a decision on the fourth round of talks will be made once these agreements are carried out. Peskov said earlier that the Ukrainian leadership had not yet responded to the proposals, so the pause in specific cooperation with Kiev was not Moscow’s fault.