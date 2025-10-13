Russian-Arab summit to occur once new date set — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The Russian-Arab summit will take place as soon as its new schedule is determined, and the final documents are nearly ready, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists from Arab countries.

"The agreement to hold a special important event on the Palestinian issue today, at the beginning of the week, President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin coordinated with the chairman of the Arab League to postpone our summit. I am sure that it will take place as soon as it becomes clear which dates are most suitable for this," he said. "The final documents are almost ready."

Earlier, Putin explained the reasons for postponing the summit, not to interfere with the peace process currently taking place in the Middle East with the participation of US President Donald Trump.