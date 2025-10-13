Russian troops fighting Ukrainian battlegroup in Seversk in Donetsk region, says DPR head

DONETSK, October 13. /TASS/. The Russian army is advancing in the Krasny Liman area and conducting urban battles in Seversk in the Donetsk region, DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) Head Denis Pushilin said during a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 television channel on Monday.

"In the Krasny Liman area, primarily, in the area of Seversk, we see both liberated settlements and urban battles. In particular, these urban battles are already taking place in Seversk. We also see our units approaching Krasny Liman and also advancing in Yampol where the enemy keeps holding on but our troops continue improving their positions in that community’s southern part," he said.

Russian troops are also improving their positions near Konstantinovka in the Donetsk region, the DPR head said.

"South of the Kleban-Byk reservoir, the situation has improved considerably for our fighters. And, of course, we see an advance towards Konstantinovka itself where quite fierce battles now continue," Pushilin said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East is breaking through Ukrainian army defenses in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, he said.

"The Battlegroup East is breaking through the enemy defenses on the territory of already the Dnepropetrovsk Region," Pushilin said.