Moscow, Baku never halted contacts — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Contacts between Russia and Azerbaijan never stopped, with presidential administrations and aides continuing to be in touch, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Contacts with Azerbaijan were never halted," he said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel. "Contacts never stopped completely. They continued between the administrations, aides."

He also noted that despite the strains in relations between the two countries, their trade continued to grow.