AZAL plane crash situation clear, investigation nearing end — Putin

DUSHANBE, October 10. /TASS/. The investigation into the crash of the Azerbaijani AZAL plane is nearing completion, and the circumstances are now largely clear, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference following his visit to Tajikistan.

"The investigation is now coming to an end. Overall, everything is clear, but there are still some details and nuances that experts need to properly finalize," Putin said.

According to the president, the inquiry required highly specialized technical expertise. Investigators had to locate the black boxes, decrypt their data, and cross-check it with all the information gathered by the Russian Defense Ministry during the investigation.

Putin noted that it was also necessary to carefully analyze data from air traffic control services in both Russia and Kazakhstan. All information had to be compiled, verified, and meticulously calculated. He emphasized that such work demands "the utmost concentration, exceptional responsibility, and deep professionalism."

"This is very meticulous and, at first glance, tedious work where no mistakes can be made," the Russian leader added. "In the end, we agreed with Ilham Aliyev that we would do everything possible to ensure the investigation was conducted objectively. The IAC (Interstate Aviation Committee - TASS), an international organization, was involved in the process and carried out the investigation using all the materials provided to them," the president concluded.