Russia withdraws from arms control agreements due to US policies — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The reason Russia is denouncing more and more arms control agreements is the US’ destructive course, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"The cemetery of arms control agreements is steadily expanding," the senior diplomat said. "The cause of this is the US’ disruptive stance. Since the beginning of the 21st century, when George W. Bush became president, the US has rejected the very principles, ideas, and approaches that ensured strategic stability and international security for decades," Ryabkov noted.

When discussing the termination of the agreement with the United States regarding the disposition of weapons-grade plutonium that is no longer used for defense purposes, the senior diplomat noted that the Americans did not respond to Russian requests to develop a mutually agreeable plutonium utilization plan.

"Therefore, we've reached a point where this document has become obsolete," Ryabkov emphasized. "More and more agreements are becoming victims of this political course. Today, thanks to the State Duma lawmakers who adopted a federal law awaiting approval by the Federation Council, we are drawing a line between [today's reality and] a period characterized by positive results that ensured predictability in this sphere," the deputy foreign minister noted.

Russia not abandoning its interests

The senior diplomat expressed the hope that "the international community and arms control specialists will draw appropriate conclusions, and that no more arms control agreements will go into the so-called cemetery, though nothing is guaranteed, as everything depends on the course of action pursued by the US."

"We will not give up our interests in any way," Ryabkov stressed.