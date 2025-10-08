Edifice of Russian-US relations is crumbling, cracks have reached foundation — MFA

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The edifice of Russian-US relations is steadily crumbling, the cracks have already reached its foundation, and the Americans are to blame for this, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the media.

He remarked that "there have been no 'factory settings' in Russian-American relations for a long time."

"We have a certain edifice of relations that is cracking and collapsing. The Americans are to blame for this. Now the cracks have reached the foundation," Ryabkov emphasized.

"I reckon it's easier to destroy than to build," he stated, adding that Russia is ready "to build, but there's no reciprocal response from the American side."