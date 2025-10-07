Kremlin unaware of plans to hold Putin-Zelensky meeting in 2022

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no information about the allegedly prepared meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of the Kiev regime Vladimir Zelensky in April 2022, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"To be honest, I know nothing about the preparation of such a meeting," the spokesman emphasized.

Peskov recalled that in 2021, Putin and Zelensky "briefly met in Paris in 2021, but there was no bilateral meeting then." "They spoke briefly on the sidelines of the multilateral meeting in Paris in the Normandy format," the spokesman noted.

Earlier, a Ukrainian politician said that if Russia and Ukraine had coordinated a draft agreement in spring 2022, Putin and Zelensky would have met on April 9, 2022.