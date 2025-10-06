Russia looking at quitting ODIHR without 'slamming the door' — CEC member

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia can stop playing by the rules imposed by Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) without "slamming the door," Pavel Andreyev, a member of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC), said.

Speaking at a roundtable meeting on the expediency of Russia’s participation in the ODIHR’s activities at the Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, he noted that Russia sees systemic problems within the ODIHR, such as explicitly politicized assessments of elections in countries "the West doesn’t like," restrictions on Russian experts’ participation in missions, non-transparency of report drafting procedures, and ignoring Russian observers’ opinions.

According to Andreyev, Russian observers took part in only 21 out of 125 ODIHR election monitoring missions over the past five years, and mostly in post-Soviet countries and Serbia.

"And here, a question arises: are we going to keep on standing in the waiting room in front of closed doors behind which political pygmies, on some power trip, decide whether to let us in or not? I don’t think that a great power should behave this way. It’s not about slamming the door. There are examples where we suspended our membership – for instance, in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. On the other hand, we terminated membership in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and, in fact, lost nothing. But this is absolutely clear that we must stop playing by the rules dictated by the ODIHR and be guided solely by our own interests," he emphasized.

He noted that Russian observers’ opinions are ignored while drafting reports while Russians are never appointed to lead ODIHR monitoring missions at elections. "Russians have been absent from there for around 20 years," he pointed out, adding that the Russian side is faced with visa issuance problems to take part in ODIHR events.

Russia’s Central Election Commission, in his words, has repeatedly called for dialogue with the ODIHR but to no avail.