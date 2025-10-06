OSCE has gone through constructive, destructive stages — Russian senator

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Over its 50-year history, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has gone through a period of institution-building and a phase of heightened polarization, stated Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev, during a roundtable discussion on "The Feasibility of Russia’s Participation in the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights."

"For the 50 years that this conference (OSCE -TASS) and then this organization has existed, it has gone through two stages: constructive and destructive. The constructive stage lasted roughly the first 15 years, up until the adoption of the Charter of Paris for a New Europe, which, in my view, was a very important document. Although it was not legally binding, it nonetheless summarized the era of inter-bloc confrontation. Thank you for that. A lot was accomplished during those 15 years. The subsequent stage, from 1990 to the present day, has been a period of OSCE’s degradation and the erosion of its purpose," he said.

According to Kosachev, this degradation occurred due to internal, not external, factors: the OSCE could have been relevant today, but it was "destroyed from within by Western countries," which at some point gained a majority in the organization.

