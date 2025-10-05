Putin, Rahmon discuss arrangements for Russian leader’s visit to Tajikistan — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tajik leader Emomali Rahmon discussed arrangements for the Russian head of state’s upcoming meeting over the phone, the Kremlin said in a press release.

"In the phone call, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon on his birthday. They discussed issues relating to the Russian president’s upcoming state visit to Tajikistan," the press release reads.

Earlier, Rahmon’s office said that the two leaders discussed relations between Russia and Tajikistan in the phone call. "During the conversation, the two leaders discussed the current situation in bilateral interstate relations, which are based on the principles of strategic partnership and alliance, and their prospects. The two presidents also exchanged opinions on upcoming summits and other pressing issues of mutual interest," the Tajik leader’s office specified.