Ukrainian forces attack DPR five times in last 24 hours, two civilians killed

DONETSK, October 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic five times in the past 24 hours, there have been reports about two civilians killed and two wounded, the department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes at the DPR head’s office and government said in a statement on Sunday.

"Five facts of attacks by Ukrainian armed formations [have been recorded]. There have been reports of two civilians killed and two wounded. A total of eight different types of munitions were fired," the report says.

The department noted that eight residential buildings, cars, and civilian infrastructure were damaged. Two armed attacks were carried out in the Gorlovka area, and one each in the Svetlodarsk, Makeyevka, and Donetsk directions.