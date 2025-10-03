Attempts to limit veto power in UNSC under contrived pretexts unacceptable — Russian envoy

GENEVA, October 3. /TASS/. Any attempts to restrict the veto power in the UN Security Council under far-fetched pretexts, including human rights, are unacceptable to Russia, the country’s permanent representative to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov told TASS.

"The Russian side considers the veto right to be a unique mechanism that prevents Western members of the Security Council from pushing through decisions that are beneficial to them based on their assumed numerical superiority," he said in response to a TASS request to comment on statements by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that he views "with sympathy" proposals, in particular from France and the UK, to limit the veto right in the UN Security Council, especially in situations of mass human rights violations.

The diplomat noted that the veto plays the role of "a kind of stabilizer, giving the Security Council's resolutions a truly collegial character." In this regard, he called "unacceptable any attempts to limit" this mechanism of the Security Council's work "under contrived pretexts, including human rights ones." Gatilov emphasized that "there are no criteria for mass human rights violations."

"Who will determine them, and how? Certainly not the UN Secretary General and certainly not the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, who operates entirely in line with the agenda of the collective West," the diplomat added.