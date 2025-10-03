Russian investigative committee prosecutes over 1,000 mercenaries for fighting for Ukraine

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Over 1,000 foreign mercenaries have been prosecuted in absentia for fighting on the side of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

"The Russian Investigative Committee’s investigators continue to identify and prosecute the foreign nationals who are taking part in military operations on the side of Ukrainian armed units for a monetary reward. So far, 1,004 foreign citizens have been prosecuted in absentia. Criminal investigations have been completed in 185 cases against mercenaries, and 145 cases have led to indictments," the statement reads.