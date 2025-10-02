Putin believes it would be better to transfer governance in Gaza to Abbas administration

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. Authority in the Gaza Strip should be transferred to the administration of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas or to local militias, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the plenary session of the Valdai Forum.

"As I understand it, this aspect [in US President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Middle East settlement - TASS] outlines the possibility of transferring power to the Palestinian administration. In my view, it would be best to transfer everything under the management of President Abbas and the current Palestinian administration. Well, they might face difficulties in addressing security-related issues," Putin posited.

He also clarified that the plan includes the possibility of transferring control over the Gaza Strip to local militias as well, to ensure security. "Well, is that a bad thing? In my opinion, it is good," Putin noted.