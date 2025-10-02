Tanker’s capture is France’s attempt to sidetrack attention from domestic situation

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. The detention of a tanker by French authorities is an attempt to distract attention of the population from the grave domestic political situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"Frankly speaking, I do not know to what extent it is related to Russia but I know this fact is in place, and in actual fact, is it so important for France - it is important. Do you know why? Reasoning from the grave domestic political situation for leaders ruling in France. Because they have no other method to distract attention of the population, French citizens, from challenging, sticky problems inside the French Republic," Putin said.

"That is why the desire is great, as I have already said in my speech, to transfer the stress to the external outline," he added.