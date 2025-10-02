Putin holds meeting with Republika Srpska president

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. Russian leader Vladimir Putin met with Republika Srpska (one of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s entities) President Milorad Dodik on the sidelines of the Valdai International Discussion Club meeting in Sochi.

During the meeting, Putin described the situation in the Republika Srpska as complex.

"I am very pleased to meet with you again, this time at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi. You recently celebrated Serbian Unity Day on September 15. I would like to congratulate you. I know the situation in your country is extremely difficult. One might even say it is complex," Putin said, adding that he wanted to hear Dodik's assessment.

At the same time, the Russian leader emphasized that his interlocutor is doing a great deal to build relations with Russia.

Prior to this meeting, Putin spoke at the Valdai Discussion Club plenary session, at which Dodik was the guest of honor.