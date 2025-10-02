SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. The possibility of the West transferring nuclear technology to Kiev is not on the current agenda, which is encouraging, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conversation with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Responding to the reporter's remark that the West had hinted at the possibility of Kiev actually arming itself with nuclear weapons, the Kremlin spokesman noted that "they haven't talked about it yet."

"In my opinion, they're even afraid to mention this. Thank God they're afraid," Peskov concluded.

From the first days of Russia's special military operation, Western countries came out in support of the Kiev regime. NATO states stepped up their arms supplies to Ukraine, with the stated goal of inflicting a "strategic defeat" on Moscow.

Discussions regarding supplying Kiev with long-range, high accuracy weapons for strikes against Russia, which cannot be used without the direct involvement of Western military specialists, have once again come to the forefront in recent weeks.