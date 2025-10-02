LUGANSK, October 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian forces, including foreign mercenaries, lost nearly 17,500 men in the fighting along the borders of the Lugansk People's Republic in September, 500 more than in August, according to military expert Andrey Marochko.

"The enemy’s losses in September along the LPR border amounted to approximately 17,495 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries, which is almost 500 more than in August. The largest number of enemy personnel were destroyed in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup West, operating in the Kupyansk area and the Svatovo-Kremennaya front in the LPR," he said during a live broadcast on his VKontakte page, analyzing data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

The military expert added that in September, Russian forces also destroyed 27 tanks, 304 electronic and counter-battery warfare stations, 404 ammunition, fuel, and supply depots, as well as nearly 1,100 enemy combat vehicles along the LPR border.