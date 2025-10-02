Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 150 UAVs in past 24 hours

BELGOROD, October 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with over 150 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and nearly 60 munitions in the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"In the Graivoronsky municipal district, the town of Graivoron, the settlement of Gorkovsky, the villages of Antonovka, Bezymeno, Dunaika, Kozinka, Poroz, Pochayevo, Smorodino and Spodaryushino came under a bombardment of 41 munitions and attacks by 21 drones. In the village of Kozinka, two civilians were wounded in strikes by FPV drones on a car. The man was taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2. The woman was discharged from the hospital for outpatient medical treatment," the governor said, adding that two cars were damaged in the attacks.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian military attacked the Alekseyevsky district with six aircraft-type UAVs. Dry grass caught fire after the debris of downed UAVs fell on the ground. Firefighters extinguished the blaze. The Belgorodsky district was attacked by three Ukrainian drones, which damaged a private house and two cars burnt down. The Valuisky district came under an attack by ten Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged two private houses, the regional head informed.

The Ukrainian military launched five drones and fired one munition against the Volokonovsky district, damaging three private houses. The Krasnogvardeisky district came under an attack by an aircraft-type UAV. Settlements in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district were attacked by nine drones and 16 munitions, injuring a local resident. After receiving medical assistance, he continues treatment on an outpatient basis, he said.

The Shebekinsky district came under an attack by 97 Ukrainian UAVs. Three private houses burnt down as a result of the attacks, the governor said.