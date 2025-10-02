MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The Kiev regime will not be able to end the current conflict in Ukraine with weapons, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Of course, they (representatives of the Kiev regime - TASS) will not be able to end the conflict with weapons," she said.

"If Kiev really wants to end the conflict, they know what to do," the diplomat emphasized. "They need to recognize the current territorial realities, return Ukraine to the origins of its statehood, that is, restore its neutral status, renounce its claims to NATO membership, renounce Nazi ideology, and, of course, respect human rights," she pointed out.

According to Zakharova, this means ensuring the rights of "Russian and Russian-speaking citizens in Ukraine, not because they are better or demand more attention, but because they have been mistreated all these years and their rights have not only been violated, but simply destroyed."

"It will also be necessary to ensure fundamental freedoms, such as freedom of speech and freedom of religion. The bans on canonical Orthodoxy must also be lifted. This is what needs to be done," the diplomat concluded.