Russia works diligently to reunite children with families amid Ukrainian conflict — MFA

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia is doing everything possible to ensure that children separated from their families due to the Ukraine conflict can be returned home, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Russia is making every possible effort to return children separated from their families by the conflict. A reunion system has long been established and proven effective. Zelensky is certainly aware of that," she noted. "This is what has been done so far: 115 minors have reunited with their families in Ukraine and third countries, while 28 children have returned to Russia," Zakharova specified.

She pointed out that Ukraine’s delegation had handed over a list of 339 children to Russia during the second round of Istanbul talks. "There are just 339 names on the list - not millions or tens of thousands. Notably, they said the children’s relatives were looking for them. However, one-third of the names on the list proved irrelevant, as they had nothing to do with reality. As for the others, work is ongoing. If the Kiev regime has data on some tens of thousands of Ukrainian children, why have they not been made public?" the diplomat wondered.

Zakharova emphasized that Zelensky "keeps falsely claiming 1,600 children were brought back from Russia." "The relevant Russian agencies are unaware of the handover of almost 1,500 minors to Ukraine, which is what Zelensky asserts. This is another grievous, shameless and callous fabrication," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed.