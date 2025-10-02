Air defenses down 85 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 85 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.
"On-duty air defense capabilities intercepted and destroyed 85 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) overnight: 38 UAVs over the territory of the Voronezh Region, 13 - over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, 11 - over the territory of the Belgorod Region, ten were downed over the territory of the Saratov Region, seven - over the territory of the Rostov Region, four - over the territory of the Volgograd Region, and two - over the territory of the Penza Region," the report said.