Russia ready to cope with new US sanctions if they are imposed — envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, October 1. /TASS/. Russia will not be surprised at new US sanctions, and is ready to cope with them if they are imposed, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"President Trump is a special kind of politician. He likes quick fixes, and this is a situation where quick fixes do not work. So I don't know what will happen to the sanctions, but we've seen them so many that I will not be surprised <…> to see new ones. We’ve already adapted to the old ones," he said.

"If something like that happens, I think we'll find a way how to how to deal with it," the Russian diplomat added.