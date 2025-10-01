LUGANSK, October 1. /TASS/. The liberation of Verbovoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, located at the border with the Zaporozhye Region, will allow Russian forces to begin an operation to establish control of Novogrigorovka, military expert Andrey Marochko has said.

"Our troops are indeed currently advancing along the administrative border of Russia at the junction of the Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk regions. Naturally, this type of tactic implies a subsequent expansion along the flanks, and naturally, the next settlement [after the Russian Armed Forces captured Verbovoye], in my opinion, will be Novogrigorovka, which is located right in the Zaporozhye Region," he said on Sputnik radio.

The military expert noted that the advance of Russian forces on this front - near Verbovoye - will cut off the enemy group from the Zaporozhye Region and allow for the formation of a buffer zone.

"Several tasks are being carried out here simultaneously, and quite successfully," Marochko said.

On October 1, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Battlegroup East liberated the settlement of Verbovoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region.