Russia to continue supporting South Ossetia’s security and stability, Lavrov says

SOCHI, October 1 /TASS/. Russia will continue to assist its ally South Ossetia in ensuring security, stability, and sustainable development, stated Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during talks with his South Ossetian counterpart, Akhsar Dzhioyev.

"South Ossetia is a close friend and ally of Russia. We will continue to help it ensure security, stability, and sustainable development. Of particular importance, in our view, is strengthening South Ossetia’s international standing, conveying the truth about the events of 2008 and subsequent developments to the global community, as well as highlighting the opportunities of modern South Ossetia in terms of external relations," the top Russian diplomat said.