Russia to ensure its security if US triggers new arms race — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia will reliably ensure its own security if Washington triggers a new arms race, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"They are now facing a choice of where to move — either toward stabilization or toward unleashing a new arms race, which we oppose, although we will reliably ensure our own security. This is a situation that, by and large, explains the brevity of the US reaction. Let’s see what they say next," the senior Russian diplomat noted in response to a question about Russia’s proposals on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).

On September 22, President Vladimir Putin announced at a meeting of senior Security Council officials that Russia will be ready to maintain the central limits under the New START Treaty for another year after it expires in February, provided the United States makes a reciprocal move.