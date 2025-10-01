MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Critical statements by Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky regarding Georgia are a political order from their Western handlers, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sputnik radio.

Earlier, Sandu stated that "Georgia has become a colony of Russia" and called on Moldovans "not to repeat their mistakes" and "fight for the European path."

Zelensky, in turn, speaking from the podium at the UN General Assembly, declared that Europe is losing Georgia. He also stated that the human rights situation in Georgia is deteriorating.

"The harshness of their statements is astounding. Look, these aren't words addressed to the Georgian leadership. They're essentially insulting Georgia and its people. Why? Once again, it's the foreign patrons who ordered it," Zakharova said. "This is the same kind of political incivility that the West orders; they simply press the button when pressure is needed."

Kakha Kaladze, the General Secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party and Tbilisi mayor, advised Zelensky to focus on his own country rather than Georgia, and emphasized that the time will come when Zelensky will be called to account for everything.