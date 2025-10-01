Ukraine employs 110 drones to attack Belgorod Region over past day

BELGOROD, October 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked settlements in the Belgorod Region with more than 110 drones and fired nearly 20 munitions over the past day, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Grayvoronsky district, in the city of Grayvoron and the settlements of Gorkovsky, Bezymeno, Glotovo, Golovchino, Gora-Podol, Kozinka, Poroz, and Spodaryushino, 15 munitions were fired during five shelling rounds, and nine drones were launched. In Glotovo, a man suffered multiple shrapnel wounds and a broken foot after stepping on an explosive device. The victim was admitted to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2," the governor wrote, adding that two private houses were damaged.

Meanwhile, two UAVs attacked the Belgorod district, damaging a private house.

Ukraine also launched three drones in the Borisovsky district, damaging two private houses. Six UAVs attacked the Valuysky district, also hitting two private residences. Dry grass caught fire from the debris of the downed drones, but Emergencies Ministry officers put out the blaze. Three more UAVs targeted the Volokonovsky district.

Kiev also launched three fixed-wing drones in the Gubkinsky district and two UAVs in the Krasnogvardeysky district, causing no consequences.

Settlements of the Krasnoyaruzhsky district came under attack by 13 drones and four munitions, which harmed two private houses. The Prokhorovsky and Rakityansky districts were attacked by one fixed-wing UAV each, with no consequences reported.

The Ukrainian army launched 69 drones at the Shebekinsky district. According to the governor, a truck burned down in Shebekino as a result of a repeated UAV attack.