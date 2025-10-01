Russian forces penetrate enemy defenses near Seversk in Donbass region — expert

LUGANSK, October 1. /TASS/. Russian troops penetrated the defenses of Ukraine’s armed forces near Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) which allowed them to destroy the enemy’s fortification system and occupy a tree line and new positions there, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Our troops continued to advance deep into enemy defenses near the locality of Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Thus, as a result of fire contact, Russian forces destroyed a fortification system near the Bakhmutka River and narrowed the space between positions northwest of Seversk. And our fighters cleared up the forest line and occupied new positions west of Novosyolovka in the DPR," he said.

Also, Russian fighters improved their tactical positions near the adjacent locality of Vyemka after destroying Ukrainian troops and military equipment there, the expert added. Moreover, according to Marochko, Russian fighters have advanced toward Evanovka.