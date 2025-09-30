Over 20 Ukrainian troops eliminated in Russia’s missile strike in Volchansk

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Over 20 Ukrainian army personnel, including officers were destroyed in Russia’s missile strike in Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, a source in Russian defense circles told TASS on Tuesday.

"In Volchansk, an aerial missile strike eliminated a large amassment of manpower of the 127th separate heavy mechanized brigade. The enemy’s losses totaled more than 20 personnel, including officers," the defense source said.

Russia also wiped out the Ukrainian brigade’s ammunition and materiel depots by precision missiles, he added.