MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov has congratulated the command and personnel of the 144th Mechanized Infantry Division on the liberation of Shandrigolovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, noting that the troops are confidently advancing, breaching Ukrainian defenses, the Defense Ministry has said.

Belousov noted that "by breaching the enemy's defenses and taking more advantageous positions the units are confidently advancing."

"Their unwavering resilience, forged by glorious victories, is a model of service to the Fatherland and an example for the younger generation to follow," reads a statement published on the Defense Ministry’s official Telegram channel.

Belousov emphasized that the servicemen of the 144th Guards Mechanized Infantry Division have been exemplary in fulfilling their military duty in the most critical areas since the first days of the special operation.

"With their military feat, they confirm the glorious legacy and traditions of the WWII front-line soldiers who liberated their native land," Belousov stated.

He minister thanked the division's servicemen for their dedication to their military duty and oath, and expressed confidence that the division's personnel will continue to serve Russia with honor and reliably ensure its security.