Moldovan authorities denied voting opportunity for Moldovans in Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Hundreds of thousands of Moldovan citizens living in Russia were denied the opportunity to vote in the parliamentary elections taking place in the republic, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"From what we see and know, we can confirm that hundreds of thousands of Moldovans were deprived of voting in the Russian Federation due to the fact that only two polling stations were open to them, which, naturally, was insufficient and did not allow everyone to vote. This is something we can simply state," he said at a briefing, responding to a question from TASS.

On September 28, Moldova held parliamentary elections. The turnout reached 52% of registered voters. According to preliminary results from the Central Election Commission, after 99.9% of the votes were counted, the ruling Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) retained control of parliament, receiving 50.16%. The opposition has already announced its disagreement with the vote results and intends to appeal them due to numerous violations of voter rights.