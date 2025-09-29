Annual meeting of Valdai Discussion Club kicks off in Sochi

SOCHI, September 29. /TASS/. Experts from more than 40 countries will gather in Sochi on Russia’s Black Sea coast on September 29 - October 2 for an annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

This year, the meeting is titled "The Polycentric World: Instructions for Use."

The club’s flagship international conference will bring together 140 participants from 42 countries, including Algeria, Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Russia, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uzbekistan, and Venezuela.

The participants will traditionally meet with representatives of the Russian executive branch: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.