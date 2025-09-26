Lavrov points to provocative nature of US military action against North Korea

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. At a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly, Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov stressed the provocative nature of US military activities against North Korea, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"In the context of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, Russia emphasized the provocative nature of the military activities of the United States and its Asian allies against North Korea, as well as their policy of increasing sanctions and pressure on Pyongyang. The minister stressed that there is no option but to return to a mutually respectful dialogue based on the realities on the peninsula in order to build a reliable framework for ensuring long-term peace and stability in Northeast Asia," the ministry noted.